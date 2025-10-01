Virksomhedsoversigt
Kyndryl
Kyndryl Software Ingeniør Lønninger i Greater Bengaluru

Software Ingeniør kompensation in Greater Bengaluru hos Kyndryl spænder fra ₹855K pr. year til ₹2.64M. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Bengaluru udgør i alt ₹1.14M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Kyndryl's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Band 6
(Entry Level)
₹1.12M
₹1.12M
₹0
₹1.6K
Band 7
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Band 8
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Band 9
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Se 1 Flere Niveauer
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer

Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Kyndryl?

