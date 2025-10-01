Virksomhedsoversigt
Kyndryl
Kyndryl Software Ingeniør Lønninger i Greater Austin Area

Software Ingeniør kompensation in Greater Austin Area hos Kyndryl spænder fra $106K pr. year for Band 6 til $121K pr. year for Band 8. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Austin Area udgør i alt $107K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Kyndryl's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Band 6
(Entry Level)
$106K
$104K
$0
$2.3K
Band 7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Band 8
$121K
$121K
$0
$0
Band 9
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Kyndryl?

Inkluderede Stillinger

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos Kyndryl in Greater Austin Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $135,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Kyndryl for Software Ingeniør rollen in Greater Austin Area er $120,000.

