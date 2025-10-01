Software Ingeniør kompensation in Greater Austin Area hos Kyndryl spænder fra $106K pr. year for Band 6 til $121K pr. year for Band 8. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Austin Area udgør i alt $107K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Kyndryl's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Band 6
$106K
$104K
$0
$2.3K
Band 7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Band 8
$121K
$121K
$0
$0
Band 9
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
