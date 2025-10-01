Virksomhedsoversigt
Koddi
Koddi Software Ingeniør Lønninger i Greater Dallas Area

Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in Greater Dallas Area hos Koddi udgør i alt $78K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Koddi's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025

Median Pakke
Koddi
Software Engineer
Fort Worth, TX
Total per år
$78K
Niveau
L1
Grundløn
$75K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$3K
År i virksomheden
0 År
Års erfaring
0 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Koddi?

$160K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos Koddi in Greater Dallas Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $106,750. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Koddi for Software Ingeniør rollen in Greater Dallas Area er $75,000.

Andre ressourcer