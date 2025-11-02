Virksomhedsoversigt
Kobalt Music
Kobalt Music Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in United Kingdom hos Kobalt Music udgør i alt £61K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Kobalt Music's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/2/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Kobalt Music
Software Engineer
London, EN, United Kingdom
Total per år
£61K
Niveau
-
Grundløn
£61K
Stock (/yr)
£0
Bonus
£0
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
4 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Kobalt Music?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Kobalt Music in United Kingdom ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på £68,791. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Kobalt Music for Softwareingeniør rollen in United Kingdom er £60,956.

Andre ressourcer