Kepler Communications
Den gennemsnitlige Hardwareingeniør kompensationspakke in Canada hos Kepler Communications udgør i alt CA$149K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Kepler Communications's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/7/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Kepler Communications
Hardware Engineer
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per år
$109K
Niveau
3
Grundløn
$109K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
5-10 År
Års erfaring
5-10 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Kepler Communications?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Hardwareingeniør hos Kepler Communications in Canada ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på CA$216,529. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Kepler Communications for Hardwareingeniør rollen in Canada er CA$135,863.

Andre ressourcer

