Virksomhedsoversigt
Kelsey-Seybold Clinic
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
Top Indsigter
  • Bidrag med noget unikt om Kelsey-Seybold Clinic, der kan være nyttigt for andre (f.eks. interviewtips, teamvalg, unik kultur osv.).
    • Om

    Kelsey-Seybold Clinic is a premier multispecialty group practice in Houston with over 600 physicians and allied health professionals practicing at 31 locations. They offer quality medical care in 65 specialties, including state-of-the-art technology at their nationally accredited Cancer Center and Sleep Center. They also offer value-based commercial health plans and have achieved recognition from the NCQA as the nation's first accredited Accountable Care Organization and a Level 3 Patient-Centered Medical Home. Kelsey-Seybold is home to nationally accredited Breast Diagnostic and Endoscopy Centers.

    kelsey-seybold.com
    Hjemmeside
    1949
    Grundlagt år
    3,001
    Antal medarbejdere
    $500M-$1B
    Estimeret omsætning
    Hovedkontor

    Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

    Abonnér på verificerede tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

    Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

    Udvalgte jobs

      Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Kelsey-Seybold Clinic

    Relaterede virksomheder

    • Intuit
    • Microsoft
    • PayPal
    • Pinterest
    • Google
    • Se alle virksomheder ➜

    Andre ressourcer