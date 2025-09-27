Virksomhedsoversigt
Kaseya
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Software Ingeniør

  • Alle Software Ingeniør Lønninger

Kaseya Software Ingeniør Lønninger

Software Ingeniør kompensation in Poland hos Kaseya spænder fra PLN 255K pr. year for Software Engineer 2 til PLN 291K pr. year for Senior Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Poland udgør i alt PLN 265K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Kaseya's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/27/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
(Entry Level)
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Software Engineer 2
PLN 255K
PLN 255K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Senior Software Engineer
PLN 291K
PLN 290K
PLN 0
PLN 1.5K
Staff Software Engineer 1
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Se 2 Flere Niveauer
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer

PLN 603K

Få Betalt, Ikke Snydt

Vi har forhandlet tusindvis af tilbud og opnår regelmæssigt stigninger på PLN 113K+ (nogle gange PLN 1.13M+). Få forhandlet din løn eller din CV gennemgået af de rigtige eksperter - rekrutteringsspecialister som gør det dagligt.

Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Kaseya?

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Software Ingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos Kaseya in Poland ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på PLN 327,642. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Kaseya for Software Ingeniør rollen in Poland er PLN 274,918.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Kaseya

Relaterede virksomheder

  • QGenda
  • ArborMetrix
  • Accruent
  • Rightpoint
  • Verys
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer