Software Ingeniør kompensation in San Francisco Bay Area hos Johnson & Johnson spænder fra $197K pr. year for 24 til $265K pr. year for 30. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in San Francisco Bay Area udgør i alt $190K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Johnson & Johnson's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
23
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
24
$197K
$178K
$5K
$14K
25
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
26
$206K
$179K
$13.2K
$14K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
