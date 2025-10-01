Software Ingeniør kompensation in Ireland hos Johnson & Johnson udgør i alt €73.4K pr. year for 24. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Ireland udgør i alt €74.1K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Johnson & Johnson's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
23
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
24
€73.4K
€70.9K
€0
€2.5K
25
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
26
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Inkluderede StillingerIndsend Ny Stilling