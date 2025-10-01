Virksomhedsoversigt
Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson Produktleder Lønninger i New York City Area

Den gennemsnitlige Produktleder kompensationspakke in New York City Area hos Johnson & Johnson udgør i alt $250K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Johnson & Johnson's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Johnson & Johnson
Associate Director
Newark, NJ
Total per år
$250K
Niveau
31
Grundløn
$250K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
4 År
Års erfaring
10 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Johnson & Johnson?

$160K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Produktleder hos Johnson & Johnson in New York City Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $352,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Johnson & Johnson for Produktleder rollen in New York City Area er $146,000.

