Maskiningeniør kompensation in San Francisco Bay Area hos Johnson & Johnson spænder fra $117K pr. year for 23 til $305K pr. year for 30. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in San Francisco Bay Area udgør i alt $175K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Johnson & Johnson's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
23
$117K
$112K
$0
$4.8K
24
$179K
$149K
$17.5K
$12.5K
25
$165K
$146K
$4.5K
$13.7K
26
$216K
$179K
$16.3K
$20.5K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
