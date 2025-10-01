Virksomhedsoversigt
Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson Maskiningeniør Lønninger i San Francisco Bay Area

Maskiningeniør kompensation in San Francisco Bay Area hos Johnson & Johnson spænder fra $117K pr. year for 23 til $305K pr. year for 30. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in San Francisco Bay Area udgør i alt $175K.

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
23
Engineer 1
$117K
$112K
$0
$4.8K
24
Engineer 2
$179K
$149K
$17.5K
$12.5K
25
Senior Engineer
$165K
$146K
$4.5K
$13.7K
26
Staff Engineer
$216K
$179K
$16.3K
$20.5K
$160K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Quality Engineer

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Maskiningeniør hos Johnson & Johnson in San Francisco Bay Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $304,608. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Johnson & Johnson for Maskiningeniør rollen in San Francisco Bay Area er $200,000.

