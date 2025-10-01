Virksomhedsoversigt
Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson Data Scientist Lønninger i New York City Area

Data Scientist kompensation in New York City Area hos Johnson & Johnson spænder fra $92.4K pr. year for 23 til $232K pr. year for 30. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in New York City Area udgør i alt $220K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Johnson & Johnson's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
23
Data Scientist
$92.4K
$92.4K
$0
$0
24
Senior Data Scientist
$182K
$159K
$10K
$12.3K
25
Lead Data Scientist
$236K
$174K
$30K
$32.5K
26
Staff Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Biostatistician

Health Informatics

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Data Scientist hos Johnson & Johnson in New York City Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $270,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Johnson & Johnson for Data Scientist rollen in New York City Area er $220,000.

