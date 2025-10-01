Data Scientist kompensation in New York City Area hos Johnson & Johnson spænder fra $92.4K pr. year for 23 til $232K pr. year for 30. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in New York City Area udgør i alt $220K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Johnson & Johnson's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
23
$92.4K
$92.4K
$0
$0
24
$182K
$159K
$10K
$12.3K
25
$236K
$174K
$30K
$32.5K
26
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Inkluderede StillingerIndsend Ny Stilling