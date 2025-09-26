Virksomhedsoversigt
Jabil
Jabil Hardware Ingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Hardware Ingeniør kompensationspakke in Taiwan hos Jabil udgør i alt NT$1.94M pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Jabil's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/26/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Jabil
Lead Design Engineer
Taipei, TP, Taiwan
Total per år
NT$1.94M
Niveau
4
Grundløn
NT$1.94M
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
Bonus
NT$0
År i virksomheden
2 År
Års erfaring
9 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Jabil?

NT$5.09M

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Hardware Ingeniør hos Jabil in Taiwan ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på NT$2,256,190. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Jabil for Hardware Ingeniør rollen in Taiwan er NT$1,896,510.

