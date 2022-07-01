Virksomhedsoversigt
    • Om

    Issuu is where the world's most innovative and growth-oriented content creators publish digitally. As the industry’s leading digital publishing platform, we give publishers the tools to deliver over 5 billion page views each month to the 80+ million readers who care most about their content. We help publishers find, understand, monetize and grow a massive global audience on any device — while helping readers all over the world discover, enjoy and share new content. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Issuu is backed by Sunstone Capital and KDDI.

    https://issuu.com
    Hjemmeside
    2007
    Grundlagt år
    150
    Antal medarbejdere
    $10M-$50M
    Estimeret omsætning
    Hovedkontor

