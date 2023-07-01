Virksomhedskatalog
Invento Robotics
Arbejder her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
Top Indsigter
  • Bidrag med noget unikt om Invento Robotics, der kan være nyttigt for andre (f.eks. interviewtips, valg af teams, unik kultur osv.).
    • Om

    This company creates robots for seniors with cognitive issues, offering safety and companionship services. The robots act as avatars for remote nurses, reducing mental care costs by up to 90% and helping seniors age in place. The platform also allows third-party age tech services to enhance seniors' quality of life. Features include fall detection, companionship tools, physiotherapy, medicine reminders, personalized content, games, and connections with loved ones. They also build service robots for banks, malls, and events. Their flagship product, Mitra, has offline speech recognition, face recognition, and indoor navigation abilities.

    https://invento.health
    Hjemmeside
    2016
    Grundlagt år
    31
    Antal ansatte
    $1M-$10M
    Estimeret omsætning
    Hovedkvarter

    Få verificerede lønninger i din indbakke

    Abonner på verificerede tilbud.Du får en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Lær mere

    Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA, og Googles Fortrolighedspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

    Udvalgte Jobs

      Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Invento Robotics

    Relaterede virksomheder

    • SoFi
    • Tesla
    • Flipkart
    • Netflix
    • Lyft
    • Se alle virksomheder ➜

    Andre ressourcer