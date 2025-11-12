Virksomhedsoversigt
Intuit
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Softwareingeniør

  • Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

  • United States

Intuit Full-Stack Softwareingeniør Lønninger i United States

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos Intuit spænder fra $146K pr. year for Software Engineer 1 til $505K pr. year for Architect. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $220K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Intuit's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/12/2025

Gennemsnit Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
(Entry Level)
$146K
$118K
$17.1K
$10.6K
Software Engineer 2
$199K
$151K
$34.7K
$13.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$263K
$180K
$59.3K
$24.4K
Staff Software Engineer
$330K
$211K
$81.6K
$37K
Se 4 Flere Niveauer
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Intuit er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)



Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Softwareingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Full-Stack Softwareingeniør hos Intuit in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $505,200. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Intuit for Full-Stack Softwareingeniør rollen in United States er $215,735.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Intuit

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Google
  • Amazon
  • Apple
  • Microsoft
  • PayPal
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer