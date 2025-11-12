Full-Stack Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos Intuit spænder fra $146K pr. year for Software Engineer 1 til $505K pr. year for Architect. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $220K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Intuit's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/12/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$146K
$118K
$17.1K
$10.6K
Software Engineer 2
$199K
$151K
$34.7K
$13.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$263K
$180K
$59.3K
$24.4K
Staff Software Engineer
$330K
$211K
$81.6K
$37K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Intuit er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)