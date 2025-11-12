Full-Stack Softwareingeniør kompensation in New York City Area hos Intuit spænder fra $160K pr. year for Software Engineer 1 til $338K pr. year for Staff Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in New York City Area udgør i alt $206K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Intuit's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/12/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$160K
$133K
$16K
$11.5K
Software Engineer 2
$199K
$157K
$23.7K
$18.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$276K
$196K
$51K
$28.8K
Staff Software Engineer
$338K
$219K
$87.9K
$31.5K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Intuit er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)