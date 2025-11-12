Full-Stack Softwareingeniør kompensation in India hos Intuit spænder fra ₹3.06M pr. year for Software Engineer 1 til ₹9.88M pr. year for Staff Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in India udgør i alt ₹5.05M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Intuit's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/12/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
₹3.06M
₹2.21M
₹675K
₹172K
Software Engineer 2
₹4.46M
₹2.89M
₹1.44M
₹131K
Senior Software Engineer
₹7.99M
₹4.35M
₹3.24M
₹399K
Staff Software Engineer
₹9.88M
₹5.99M
₹2.94M
₹950K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Intuit er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)