Full-Stack Softwareingeniør kompensation in Greater Toronto Area hos Intuit spænder fra CA$113K pr. year for Software Engineer 1 til CA$280K pr. year for Staff Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Toronto Area udgør i alt CA$162K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Intuit's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/12/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
CA$113K
CA$100K
CA$9.8K
CA$3.3K
Software Engineer 2
CA$149K
CA$123K
CA$20.4K
CA$6K
Senior Software Engineer
CA$222K
CA$159K
CA$45.4K
CA$17.8K
Staff Software Engineer
CA$280K
CA$163K
CA$83.2K
CA$33.7K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Intuit er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)