Full-Stack Softwareingeniør kompensation in Atlanta Area hos Intuit spænder fra $161K pr. year for Software Engineer 2 til $318K pr. year for Staff Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Atlanta Area udgør i alt $262K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Intuit's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/12/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer 2
$161K
$129K
$25.1K
$7.6K
Senior Software Engineer
$236K
$152K
$62.6K
$20.8K
Staff Software Engineer
$318K
$203K
$74.3K
$40.5K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Intuit er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)