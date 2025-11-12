Backend Softwareingeniør kompensation in San Francisco Bay Area hos Intuit spænder fra $155K pr. year for Software Engineer 1 til $534K pr. year for Senior Staff Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in San Francisco Bay Area udgør i alt $265K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Intuit's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/12/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$155K
$129K
$15.7K
$10.7K
Software Engineer 2
$202K
$154K
$35.6K
$12.7K
Senior Software Engineer
$274K
$186K
$72K
$16.1K
Staff Software Engineer
$355K
$208K
$110K
$36.4K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Intuit er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)