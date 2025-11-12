Virksomhedsoversigt
Intuit
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Produktdesigner

  • UX Designer

  • United States

Intuit UX Designer Lønninger i United States

UX Designer kompensation in United States hos Intuit spænder fra $128K pr. year for Product Designer 1 til $384K pr. year for Principal Product Designer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $235K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Intuit's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/12/2025

Gennemsnit Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
Product Designer 1
$128K
$112K
$12.2K
$3.3K
Product Designer 2
$134K
$126K
$4K
$4.1K
Senior Product Designer
$264K
$172K
$74.4K
$18.1K
Staff Product Designer
$297K
$194K
$68K
$35.5K
Se 2 Flere Niveauer
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Intuit er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)



Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Produktdesigner tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en UX Designer hos Intuit in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $414,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Intuit for UX Designer rollen in United States er $247,250.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Intuit

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Google
  • Amazon
  • Apple
  • Microsoft
  • PayPal
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer