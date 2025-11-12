UX Designer kompensation in Greater Toronto Area hos Intuit spænder fra CA$143K pr. year for Product Designer 2 til CA$207K pr. year for Senior Product Designer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Toronto Area udgør i alt CA$156K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Intuit's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/12/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
Product Designer 1
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Product Designer 2
CA$143K
CA$116K
CA$15.6K
CA$11.6K
Senior Product Designer
CA$207K
CA$139K
CA$51.7K
CA$16.5K
Staff Product Designer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Intuit er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)