Intuit
  • Lønninger
  • Produktdesigner

  • UX Designer

  • Greater Toronto Area

Intuit UX Designer Lønninger i Greater Toronto Area

UX Designer kompensation in Greater Toronto Area hos Intuit spænder fra CA$143K pr. year for Product Designer 2 til CA$207K pr. year for Senior Product Designer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Toronto Area udgør i alt CA$156K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Intuit's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/12/2025

Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
Product Designer 1
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Product Designer 2
CA$143K
CA$116K
CA$15.6K
CA$11.6K
Senior Product Designer
CA$207K
CA$139K
CA$51.7K
CA$16.5K
Staff Product Designer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Intuit er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)



Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en UX Designer hos Intuit in Greater Toronto Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på CA$1,147,156. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Intuit for UX Designer rollen in Greater Toronto Area er CA$145,082.

Andre ressourcer