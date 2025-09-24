Virksomhedsoversigt
IntelliGenesis
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • IT-teknolog

  • Alle IT-teknolog Lønninger

IntelliGenesis IT-teknolog Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige IT-teknolog kompensationspakke hos IntelliGenesis udgør i alt $101K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for IntelliGenesis's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/24/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
IntelliGenesis
Instructor
Annapolis Junction, MD
Total per år
$101K
Niveau
L1
Grundløn
$101K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
0 År
Års erfaring
9 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos IntelliGenesis?

$160K

Få Betalt, Ikke Snydt

Vi har forhandlet tusindvis af tilbud og opnår regelmæssigt stigninger på $30K+ (nogle gange $300K+). Få forhandlet din løn eller din CV gennemgået af de rigtige eksperter - rekrutteringsspecialister som gør det dagligt.

Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger

Bidrag

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede IT-teknolog tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

OSS

Le package salarial le plus élevé rapporté pour un poste IT-teknolog chez IntelliGenesis s'élève à une rémunération totale annuelle de $104,000. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute rémunération en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez IntelliGenesis pour le poste IT-teknolog est de $101,000.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for IntelliGenesis

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Google
  • Roblox
  • Lyft
  • Dropbox
  • Airbnb
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer