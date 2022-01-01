Gym On-Site Offered by employer

Health Savings Account (HSA) $0 per year contributed by employer

On-Site Fitness Classes Offered by employer

On-Site Mother's Room Offered by employer

Dental Insurance Offered by employer

Free Drinks Offered by employer

On-Site Clinic Offered by employer

Gender Neutral Bathrooms Offered by employer

Vision Insurance Offered by employer

Company Shuttle Offered by employer

Adoption Assistance Offered by employer

Fertility Assistance Offered by employer

On-Site Car Wash / Detailing Offered by employer

Mega Backdoor Roth Offered by employer

Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP) Allows contributions up to 10% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

Roth 401k Offered by employer

Employee Discount Offered by employer

Paternity Leave 12 weeks

Sick Time Offered by employer

Maternity Leave 12 weeks

Relocation Bonus Offered by employer

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) 20 days

Gym / Wellness Reimbursement Offered by employer

Employee Assistance Program Offered by employer

Tuition Reimbursement Tutoring, college coaching, and scholarship opportunities for children.

On-Site Laundry Dry cleaning

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Life Insurance Free, 2x salary

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance Free, 2x salary

Unique Perk An Extra Vacation Boost - Exclusive discounts and travel perks to make time away from work more affordable and enjoyable.

Unique Perk Additional Leaves - Intel supports multiple leave types: family, medical, and military.

Unique Perk Family Care - Child care and elder care programs that help employees care for their families through access to facilities, resources, financial assistance.

Unique Perk Free HDCP

Business Travel Insurance $800k life insurance

Donation Match 100% match. Up to $10,000 matched

Immigration Assistance 100% paid by Intel

Health Insurance Estimated Medical Value $19k / year

Volunteer Time Off $10 per hour

Disability Insurance STD; LTD: 65% of earnings tax free up to $20000 per month.

401k 100% match on the first 5% of base salary

Sabbatical Offered by employer

Transport allowance Offered by employer

Company Phones Offered by employer

Custom Work Station Offered by employer

Free Snacks Offered by employer

Free Breakfast 5 days a week. In some locations

Free Lunch 5 days a week. In some locations

Free Dinner 5 days a week. In some locations

Remote Work based on team