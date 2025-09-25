Virksomhedsoversigt
Intact Financial Corporation
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Aktuar

  • Alle Aktuar Lønninger

Intact Financial Corporation Aktuar Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Aktuar kompensationspakke in Canada hos Intact Financial Corporation udgør i alt CA$140K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Intact Financial Corporation's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/25/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Intact Financial Corporation
Actuary
Montreal, QC, Canada
Total per år
CA$140K
Niveau
Consultant
Grundløn
CA$119K
Stock (/yr)
CA$6K
Bonus
CA$15.1K
År i virksomheden
0 År
Års erfaring
6 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Intact Financial Corporation?

CA$225K

Få Betalt, Ikke Snydt

Vi har forhandlet tusindvis af tilbud og opnår regelmæssigt stigninger på CA$42.2K+ (nogle gange CA$422K+). Få forhandlet din løn eller din CV gennemgået af de rigtige eksperter - rekrutteringsspecialister som gør det dagligt.

Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger

Bidrag

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Aktuar tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

OSS

The highest paying salary package reported for a Aktuar at Intact Financial Corporation in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$175,179. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Intact Financial Corporation for the Aktuar role in Canada is CA$139,135.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Intact Financial Corporation

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Apple
  • Stripe
  • Lyft
  • Microsoft
  • Airbnb
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer