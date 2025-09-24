Virksomhedsoversigt
insightsoftware
insightsoftware Produktleder Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Produktleder kompensationspakke in United States hos insightsoftware udgør i alt $196K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for insightsoftware's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/24/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
insightsoftware
Product Manager
hidden
Total per år
$196K
Niveau
-
Grundløn
$170K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$25.5K
År i virksomheden
23 År
Års erfaring
28 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos insightsoftware?

$160K

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Produktleder hos insightsoftware in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $310,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos insightsoftware for Produktleder rollen in United States er $181,000.

