  • Lønninger
  • Softwareingeniør

  • Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

InMobi Full-Stack Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør kompensation in India hos InMobi udgør i alt ₹7.52M pr. year for SDE IV. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in India udgør i alt ₹6.81M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for InMobi's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/12/2025

Gennemsnit Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
SDE I
(Entry Level)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
SDE II
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
SDE III
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
SDE IV
₹7.52M
₹6.4M
₹1.12M
₹0
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos InMobi er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (1.19% pr. periode)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)



OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Full-Stack Softwareingeniør hos InMobi in India ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ₹10,505,389. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos InMobi for Full-Stack Softwareingeniør rollen in India er ₹6,761,424.

