Full-Stack Softwareingeniør kompensation in India hos InMobi udgør i alt ₹7.52M pr. year for SDE IV. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in India udgør i alt ₹6.81M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for InMobi's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/12/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
SDE I
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
SDE II
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
SDE III
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
SDE IV
₹7.52M
₹6.4M
₹1.12M
₹0
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos InMobi er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (1.19% pr. periode)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)