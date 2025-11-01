Virksomhedsoversigt
Ingram Micro
Ingram Micro Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Softwareingeniør kompensation in India hos Ingram Micro spænder fra ₹925K pr. year for Software Engineer II til ₹1.65M pr. year for Senior Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in India udgør i alt ₹1.11M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Ingram Micro's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/1/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer I
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer II
₹925K
₹792K
₹65.5K
₹67.1K
Senior Software Engineer
₹1.65M
₹1.39M
₹0
₹259K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Ingram Micro?

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Ingram Micro in India ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ₹1,650,438. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Ingram Micro for Softwareingeniør rollen in India er ₹728,800.

