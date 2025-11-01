Softwareingeniør kompensation in India hos Ingram Micro spænder fra ₹925K pr. year for Software Engineer II til ₹1.65M pr. year for Senior Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in India udgør i alt ₹1.11M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Ingram Micro's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/1/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer I
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer II
₹925K
₹792K
₹65.5K
₹67.1K
Senior Software Engineer
₹1.65M
₹1.39M
₹0
₹259K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
