Virksomhedsoversigt
Infosys
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Venturekapitalist

  • Associate

  • United States

Infosys Associate Lønninger i United States

Den gennemsnitlige Associate kompensationspakke in United States hos Infosys udgør i alt $57K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Infosys's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/12/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Infosys
Associate
Philadelphia, PA
Total per år
$57K
Niveau
JL3B
Grundløn
$57K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
1 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Infosys?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
Options

Hos Infosys er Options underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (25.00% årligt)



Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Venturekapitalist tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Associate hos Infosys in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $68,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Infosys for Associate rollen in United States er $57,000.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Infosys

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Mindtree
  • HCL Technologies
  • Tech Mahindra
  • Mphasis
  • Tata Consultancy Services
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer