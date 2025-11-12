Virksomhedsoversigt
Infosys
Infosys Dataarkitekt Lønninger i India

Dataarkitekt kompensation in India hos Infosys spænder fra ₹455K pr. year for JL3B til ₹1.53M pr. year for JL5. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Infosys's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/12/2025

Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
JL3B
Associate Solution Architect
₹455K
₹455K
₹0
₹0
JL3A
Senior Associate Solution Architect
₹511K
₹511K
₹0
₹0
JL4
Solution Architect
₹734K
₹710K
₹0
₹24.2K
JL5
Senior Solution Architect
₹1.53M
₹1.46M
₹14.2K
₹50.7K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Hos Infosys er Options underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (25.00% årligt)



Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Dataarkitekt hos Infosys in India ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ₹2,003,141. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Infosys for Dataarkitekt rollen in India er ₹948,476.

