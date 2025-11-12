Kvalitetssikring (QA) Softwareingeniør kompensation in India hos Infosys spænder fra ₹604K pr. year for JL3B til ₹1.4M pr. year for JL5. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in India udgør i alt ₹598K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Infosys's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/12/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
JL3B
₹604K
₹601K
₹2.3K
₹0
JL3A
₹521K
₹509K
₹0
₹11.6K
JL4
₹779K
₹759K
₹1.4K
₹18.8K
JL5
₹1.4M
₹1.38M
₹10.6K
₹15.5K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Infosys er Options underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (25.00% årligt)