Full-Stack Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos Infosys spænder fra $64.4K pr. year for JL3B til $149K pr. year for JL6A. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $100K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Infosys's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/12/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
JL3B
$64.4K
$64.4K
$0
$0
JL3A
$92.6K
$88.3K
$4.3K
$0
JL4
$88.5K
$88.5K
$0
$0
JL5
$99.9K
$99.3K
$22
$607
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Infosys er Options underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (25.00% årligt)