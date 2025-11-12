Virksomhedsoversigt
Infosys
Infosys Full-Stack Softwareingeniør Lønninger i United States

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos Infosys spænder fra $64.4K pr. year for JL3B til $149K pr. year for JL6A. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $100K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Infosys's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/12/2025

Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
JL3B
Systems Engineer(Entry Level)
$64.4K
$64.4K
$0
$0
JL3A
Senior Systems Engineer
$92.6K
$88.3K
$4.3K
$0
JL4
Technology Analyst
$88.5K
$88.5K
$0
$0
JL5
Technology Lead
$99.9K
$99.3K
$22
$607
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
Options

Hos Infosys er Options underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (25.00% årligt)



OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Full-Stack Softwareingeniør hos Infosys in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $148,500. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Infosys for Full-Stack Softwareingeniør rollen in United States er $100,000.

