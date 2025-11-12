Virksomhedsoversigt
Infosys
Infosys Full-Stack Softwareingeniør Lønninger i Greater Hyderabad Area

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør kompensation in Greater Hyderabad Area hos Infosys spænder fra ₹707K pr. year for JL3B til ₹1.44M pr. year for JL5. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Hyderabad Area udgør i alt ₹868K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Infosys's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/12/2025

Gennemsnit Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
JL3B
Systems Engineer(Entry Level)
₹707K
₹707K
₹0
₹0
JL3A
Senior Systems Engineer
₹706K
₹706K
₹0
₹0
JL4
Technology Analyst
₹1.09M
₹1.09M
₹0
₹0
JL5
Technology Lead
₹1.44M
₹1.43M
₹0
₹3K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
Options

Hos Infosys er Options underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (25.00% årligt)



Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Full-Stack Softwareingeniør hos Infosys in Greater Hyderabad Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ₹1,457,024. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Infosys for Full-Stack Softwareingeniør rollen in Greater Hyderabad Area er ₹868,070.

