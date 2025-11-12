Backend Softwareingeniør kompensation in India hos Infosys spænder fra ₹488K pr. year for JL3B til ₹1.62M pr. year for JL5. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in India udgør i alt ₹1.19M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Infosys's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/12/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
JL3B
₹488K
₹485K
₹1.9K
₹694.5
JL3A
₹461K
₹461K
₹0
₹0
JL4
₹1.1M
₹1.08M
₹0
₹14.9K
JL5
₹1.62M
₹1.51M
₹4.1K
₹106K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Infosys er Options underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (25.00% årligt)