Software Ingeniør kompensation in Sri Lanka hos Infor udgør i alt LKR 2.78M pr. year for Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Sri Lanka udgør i alt LKR 3.18M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Infor's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/2/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
Software Engineer
LKR 2.78M
LKR 2.7M
LKR 18.5K
LKR 59.7K
Senior Software Engineer
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
Team Lead Software Engineer
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
