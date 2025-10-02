Virksomhedsoversigt
Infobip
  • Croatia

Infobip Software Ingeniør Lønninger i Croatia

Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in Croatia hos Infobip udgør i alt €44.3K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Infobip's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/2/2025

Median Pakke
Infobip
Software Engineer
Zagreb, GZ, Croatia
Total per år
€44.3K
Niveau
Middle
Grundløn
€42.4K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€1.9K
År i virksomheden
3 År
Års erfaring
7 År
Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos Infobip in Croatia ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på €57,887. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Infobip for Software Ingeniør rollen in Croatia er €42,355.

Andre ressourcer