
Den gennemsnitlige Data Scientist kompensationspakke in Greater Delhi Area hos Info Edge udgør i alt ₹2.53M pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Info Edge's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/2/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Info Edge
Data Scientist
Noida, UP, India
Total per år
₹2.53M
Niveau
4a
Grundløn
₹2.53M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
År i virksomheden
3 År
Års erfaring
3 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Info Edge?

₹13.94M

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Info Edge in Greater Delhi Area sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹3,877,414. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Info Edge for the Data Scientist role in Greater Delhi Area is ₹2,516,122.

