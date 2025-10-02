Virksomhedsoversigt
Infinitus Systems
Infinitus Systems Software Ingeniør Lønninger i San Francisco Bay Area

Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in San Francisco Bay Area hos Infinitus Systems udgør i alt $210K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Infinitus Systems's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/2/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Infinitus Systems
Software Engineer
San Francisco, CA
Total per år
$210K
Niveau
-
Grundløn
$210K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
7 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Infinitus Systems?

$160K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Software Ingeniør hos Infinitus Systems in San Francisco Bay Area ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $427,500. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Infinitus Systems for Software Ingeniør rollen in San Francisco Bay Area er $190,000.

Andre ressourcer