Inetum
Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in Spain hos Inetum udgør i alt €28.9K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Inetum's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/31/2025

Software Engineer
Bilbao, PV, Spain
Total per år
€28.9K
Niveau
L2
Grundløn
€28.9K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
År i virksomheden
4 År
Års erfaring
4 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Inetum?
Block logo
+€50.8K
Robinhood logo
+€77.9K
Stripe logo
+€17.5K
Datadog logo
+€30.6K
Verily logo
+€19.3K
Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Inetum in Spain ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på €38,012. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Inetum for Softwareingeniør rollen in Spain er €28,519.

Andre ressourcer