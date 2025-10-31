Virksomhedsoversigt
inDriver
inDriver Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in Cyprus hos inDriver udgør i alt €66.6K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for inDriver's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/31/2025

Median Pakke
inDriver
Software Engineer
Limassol, LI, Cyprus
Total per år
€66.6K
Niveau
Senior
Grundløn
€66.6K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
År i virksomheden
5 År
Års erfaring
5 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos inDriver?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

Backend Softwareingeniør

Kvalitetssikring (QA) Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos inDriver in Cyprus ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på €83,770. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos inDriver for Softwareingeniør rollen in Cyprus er €65,536.

Andre ressourcer