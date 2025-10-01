Virksomhedsoversigt
Indra
  • Chile

Indra Software Ingeniør Lønninger i Chile

Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in Chile hos Indra udgør i alt CLP 19.45M pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Indra's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Indra
Systems Engineer
Santiago, RM, Chile
Total per år
CLP 19.45M
Niveau
L2
Grundløn
CLP 19.45M
Stock (/yr)
CLP 0
Bonus
CLP 0
År i virksomheden
2 År
Års erfaring
3 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Indra?

CLP 152.53M

Seneste Lønindsendelser
The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Ingeniør at Indra in Chile sits at a yearly total compensation of CLP 21,290,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Indra for the Software Ingeniør role in Chile is CLP 19,447,952.

