Virksomhedsoversigt
indie Semiconductor
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Softwareingeniør

  • Alle Softwareingeniør Lønninger

indie Semiconductor Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in Canada hos indie Semiconductor udgør i alt CA$125K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for indie Semiconductor's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/31/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
indie Semiconductor
Software Engineer
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per år
CA$125K
Niveau
L3
Grundløn
CA$99.4K
Stock (/yr)
CA$25.1K
Bonus
CA$0
År i virksomheden
2 År
Års erfaring
5 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos indie Semiconductor?
Block logo
+CA$80.6K
Robinhood logo
+CA$124K
Stripe logo
+CA$27.8K
Datadog logo
+CA$48.7K
Verily logo
+CA$30.6K
Don't get lowballed
Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Softwareingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos indie Semiconductor in Canada ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på CA$157,751. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos indie Semiconductor for Softwareingeniør rollen in Canada er CA$109,459.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for indie Semiconductor

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Flipkart
  • Intuit
  • Stripe
  • Facebook
  • Airbnb
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer