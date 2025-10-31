Virksomhedsoversigt
indie Semiconductor
indie Semiconductor Hardwareingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Hardwareingeniør kompensationspakke in United States hos indie Semiconductor udgør i alt $160K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for indie Semiconductor's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/31/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
indie Semiconductor
IC Design
Aliso Viejo, CA
Total per år
$160K
Niveau
2
Grundløn
$120K
Stock (/yr)
$40K
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
2 År
Års erfaring
2 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos indie Semiconductor?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Hardwareingeniør hos indie Semiconductor in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $314,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos indie Semiconductor for Hardwareingeniør rollen in United States er $185,000.

