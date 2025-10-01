Virksomhedsoversigt
Indeed Software Ingeniør Lønninger i San Francisco Bay Area

Software Ingeniør kompensation in San Francisco Bay Area hos Indeed spænder fra $145K pr. year for L0 til $509K pr. year for L4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in San Francisco Bay Area udgør i alt $318K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Indeed's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L0
(Entry Level)
$145K
$137K
$8.8K
$0
L1
Software Engineer I
$168K
$137K
$18.1K
$12.4K
L2
Software Engineer II
$226K
$168K
$40.5K
$18.2K
L2-II
Senior Software Engineer
$306K
$215K
$66K
$25.4K
$160K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Indeed er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

ÅR 1

33.3%

ÅR 2

33.4%

ÅR 3

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Indeed er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 33.3% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årligt)

  • 33.3% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (8.32% kvartalsvis)

  • 33.4% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (8.35% kvartalsvis)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



Augstākā algu pakete, par kuru ziņots Software Ingeniør pozīcijai Indeed in San Francisco Bay Area, ir gada kopējā atlīdzība $508,679. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Indeed Software Ingeniør pozīcijai in San Francisco Bay Area, ir $338,000.

