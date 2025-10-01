Aktietype

RSU

Hos Indeed er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

25 % optjenes i 1st - ÅR ( 25.00 % årligt )

25 % optjenes i 2nd - ÅR ( 6.25 % kvartalsvis )

25 % optjenes i 3rd - ÅR ( 6.25 % kvartalsvis )

25 % optjenes i 4th - ÅR ( 6.25 % kvartalsvis )

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.