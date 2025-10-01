Virksomhedsoversigt
Software Ingeniør kompensation in Greater Denver And Boulder Area hos Indeed spænder fra $235K pr. year for L2-II til $253K pr. year for L3. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Denver And Boulder Area udgør i alt $257K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Indeed's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L0
(Entry Level)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L1
Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2-II
Senior Software Engineer
$235K
$156K
$59.9K
$19K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Indeed er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

ÅR 1

33.3%

ÅR 2

33.4%

ÅR 3

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Indeed er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 33.3% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årligt)

  • 33.3% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (8.32% kvartalsvis)

  • 33.4% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (8.35% kvartalsvis)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



Inkluderede Stillinger

Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

Kvalitetssikring (KS) Softwareingeniør

Data Ingeniør

Produktions Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos Indeed in Greater Denver And Boulder Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $324,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Indeed for Software Ingeniør rollen in Greater Denver And Boulder Area er $204,500.

