Indeed Produktleder Lønninger i United Kingdom

Produktleder kompensation in United Kingdom hos Indeed spænder fra £161K pr. year for L3 til £127K pr. year for L4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United Kingdom udgør i alt £136K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Indeed's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L2
Associate Product Manager
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
L3
Product Manager
£161K
£78K
£69.8K
£13.4K
L4
Senior Product Manager
£127K
£92.7K
£24.6K
£9.2K
L5
Director
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
£121K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Indeed er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

ÅR 1

33.3%

ÅR 2

33.4%

ÅR 3

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Indeed er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 33.3% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årligt)

  • 33.3% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (8.32% kvartalsvis)

  • 33.4% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (8.35% kvartalsvis)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



OSS

The highest paying salary package reported for a Produktleder at Indeed in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £215,213. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Indeed for the Produktleder role in United Kingdom is £119,000.

Andre ressourcer