  Lønninger
  Data Scientist

  Alle Data Scientist Lønninger

  India

Indeed Data Scientist Lønninger i India

Data Scientist kompensation in India hos Indeed udgør i alt ₹42.4K pr. year for L1. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in India udgør i alt ₹46.5K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Indeed's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L0
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L1
Data Scientist I
₹42.4K
₹35.4K
₹4.8K
₹2.2K
L2
Data Scientist II
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L2-II
Senior Data Scientist
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹160K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Indeed er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

ÅR 1

33.3%

ÅR 2

33.4%

ÅR 3

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Indeed er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 33.3% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årligt)

  • 33.3% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (8.32% kvartalsvis)

  • 33.4% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (8.35% kvartalsvis)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Indeed in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹156,204. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Indeed for the Data Scientist role in India is ₹47,731.

Andre ressourcer