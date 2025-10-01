Virksomhedsoversigt
Data Scientist kompensation in Greater Austin Area hos Indeed spænder fra $161K pr. year for L1 til $291K pr. year for L3. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Austin Area udgør i alt $241K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Indeed's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L0
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L1
Data Scientist I
$161K
$128K
$15.9K
$18K
L2
Data Scientist II
$174K
$140K
$20.7K
$13K
L2-II
Senior Data Scientist
$230K
$188K
$21.7K
$20K
Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Indeed er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

ÅR 1

33.3%

ÅR 2

33.4%

ÅR 3

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Indeed er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 33.3% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årligt)

  • 33.3% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (8.32% kvartalsvis)

  • 33.4% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (8.35% kvartalsvis)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



OSS

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Indeed in Greater Austin Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $394,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Indeed for the Data Scientist role in Greater Austin Area is $221,125.

